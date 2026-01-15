With Shades On Face, Dogs March In Style At 78th Army Day Parade In Jaipur

With sunglasses placed perfectly on their faces, the Indian Army's four-legged warriors, K9 dogs, marched in style alongside their uniformed handlers at the 78th Army Day parade in Jaipur. The viral video shows furry friends looking dapper in army-print dog coats and black shades.

With the Prime Minister's push for Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), the Indian Army has inducted indigenous dog breeds and is training them for detection, surveillance, and counterinsurgency operations.

Breeds like Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai, and Rajapalayam have been formally inducted into the army.

These dogs are made to wear sunglasses to protect them from flying debris during operations that may involve a grenade explosion situation.

About K9 Unit

A police dog, also known as a K9 (a homophone of canine), is a dog specifically trained to assist members of law enforcement. K9s are commonly used for patrolling and detection purposes.

78th Army Day Parade In Jaipur

For the first time, the Army Day parade was held outside a military cantonment, with Mahal Road in Jaipur, Rajasthan, serving as the venue where thousands of people gathered to witness the grand display of the Indian Army's strength and modern warfare capabilities.

The parade, held in Jagatpura, featured BrahMos missiles, Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers, Bhishma and Arjun tanks, and advanced combat systems moving through public roads.

A robotic dog, capable of navigating steep slopes, rough terrain, and high-altitude areas using advanced sensors and cameras, also made an appearance at the parade.