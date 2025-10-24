Pride On Paws:Indian Breeds Lead Way In Border Security Forces K9

Once celebrated in royal courts and on India's ancient battlefields, indigenous dog breeds are reclaiming their place of honour. This time, in the nation's frontline security forces.

A transformative chapter began in January 2018 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the National Training Centre for Dogs (NTCD) of the Border Security Force (BSF) at Tekanpur. Emphasising the need to promote Indian dog breeds for national security duties, the Prime Minister's guidance set in motion a mission that blended heritage with modern defence needs.

Further reinforcing this vision, during his Mann Ki Baat address on August 30, 2020, the Prime Minister urged citizens to adopt and promote Indian breeds, aligning with the spirit of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local. The appeal struck a chord, triggering a wave of renewed national pride and a movement to revive indigenous canine heritage.

Acting on this inspiration, the BSF became the first force to induct two native breeds, the Rampur Hound and the Mudhol Hound into operational service. Known for their speed, stamina, and resilience, these breeds are well-suited to India's diverse climates and field conditions, requiring minimal maintenance compared to foreign breeds.

The Rampur Hound, native to Uttar Pradesh, was once bred by the Nawabs of Rampur for hunting jackals and large game, admired for its fearlessness and endurance. The Mudhol Hound, hailing from the Deccan Plateau, has deep ties to the Maratha warrior tradition and was later refined by Raja Malojirao Ghorpade of Mudhol, who presented it to the British as the "Caravan Hound."

At NTCD Tekanpur and its subsidiary K9 centres, the BSF has undertaken large-scale training, breeding, and propagation of these breeds. Today, over 150 Indian breed dogs have been deployed across multiple operational theatres, from the Western and Eastern borders to anti-Naxal operations, with promising results.

A historic milestone came at the All India Police Duty Meet 2024 in Lucknow, where 'Riya,' a Mudhol Hound, made history by winning both the Best in Tracker Trade and Best Dog of the Meet titles, triumphing over 116 foreign breed competitors. The victory was more than symbolic; it marked the coming of age of Indian breeds on par with international standards.

The next moment of pride arrives this Ekta Diwas at Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, where a BSF contingent comprising only Indian breed dogs will march in the parade. The event will also feature a dog training demonstration, showcasing the agility and tactical excellence of these indigenous canines, a living symbol of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat in motion.

Through this initiative, the BSF has not only strengthened its operational edge but also championed India's commitment to self-reliance and cultural pride. The success of Indian breeds in service to the nation stands as a powerful reminder: the legacy of courage, loyalty, and strength that once graced India's royal kennels is now guarding its borders.



