All About Rampur, Mudhol Hounds, Native Dog Breeds Inducted By Border Security Force

The Border Security Force (BSF) has inducted two native Indian dog breeds, the Rampur Hound and the Mudhol Hound, into its canine units. The two indigenous dog breeds have emerged as key assets for Indian security forces, who proved to be a "terror" for terrorists and Maoists. According to ANI, 150 of these native dog breeds have been deployed across multiple operational areas, including the western and eastern borders.

All about these dog breeds:

Rampur Hound

A native Indian dog breed originating from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, this dog breed was highly valued by the Mughal nobles and local kings. It was primarily bred to hunt large animals such as jackals, foxes, and leopards.

This breed is tall, muscular, and agile and can run long distances without getting tired. They are brave, loyal, intelligent, and sensitive, making them easier to train if approached gently. They are known for their speed, stamina, and fearlessness.

They are loving and affectionate with their families but can be reserved around strangers. These dogs usually live for 12 to 14 years. They are very energetic and need regular exercise to stay healthy, both physically and mentally.

Mudhol Hound

The Mudhol Hound, also known as the Caravan Hound, is a native Indian dog breed that comes from the Deccan Plateau in southern India, especially Karnataka. It was traditionally used by local hunters and the Maratha armies for hunting and guarding due to its unmatched speed and sharp eyesight.

This is a slim, strong, and graceful breed with sharp senses, exceptional agility, and alertness, making them easy to train for work and security roles.

It was one of four Indian dog breeds featured on a set of postage stamps released by the Indian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in 2025 to celebrate the country's canine heritage.

At the 2024 All India Police Duty Meet in Lucknow, BSF's Mudhol Hound, "Riya," made history by defeating 116 rivals of other breeds to become the first Indian dog to win both the Best in Tracker Trade and Best Dog of the Meet titles.