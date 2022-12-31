After Sniffer Dog Delivers 3 Pups, Border Force Probing How It Got Pregnant At All

The dog was deployed on duty at India-Bangladesh Border. (Representational photo)

Border Security Force ordered a court inquiry after one of its sniffer dogs in Meghalaya gave birth to three puppies, and the deputy Commandant rank officer has to submit a report into the matter.

The order copy accessed by ANI says that in compliance with the Station Head Quarters BSF Shillong order on December 19, a Deputy Commandant of the unit is to conduct a Summary Court of Inquiry (SCOI) to investigate the circumstances under which the female dog Lalcy delivered three puppies at Border Out Post Baghmara on December 5 at about 10 am.

It further reads, "The SCOI proceeding duly completed in all respect be submitted to SHQ BSF Shillong by 30th Dec 2022."

A senior BSF officer informed that highly trained BSF dogs are kept under the supervision of their handlers and have to undergo regular health checkups. "These dogs are never brought into contact with other dogs. And breeding is performed under the supervision of a veterinary doctor," said a senior BSF officer.

The dog was deployed on duty at India-Bangladesh Border.

