Cute Photo Of Police Dog With 'Star' Stickers Wins Hearts. Know The Story Behind It

An adorable photo, which shows K9 Sergeant Blitz covered in cute stickers after a kindergarten visit, melted hearts online. Not just stickers, the dog was also donning a cute pink tiara. The dog, usually busy chasing suspects and tracking down explosives, seems to have enjoyed the Kindergarten Career Day.

Blitz, trained to do some of the toughest jobs in law enforcement, faced a different kind of challenge with small children, who were excited when the four-legged officer entered the classroom.

The details of the day were published on the K-9 Duty Dogs page on Facebook. "The moment Blitz entered the classroom, he was surrounded. Tiny hands reached out." But Blitz remained calm, even during the makeover.

"Excited voices filled the room. Instead of standing tall and intimidating, Blitz gently lowered himself to the floor, calm and patient, letting the kids climb close," the post added.

The image was shared on January 16, 2026, but NDTV can't confirm the exact date and place of the Kindergarten Career Day.

Dozens of star stickers were carefully placed on his vest, legs, and even his ears. One student topped it all off by crowning Blitz with a sparkly tiara.

"When it was time to leave, he walked out proudly-wearing all 50 glittering stickers and that tiara like a badge of honor. Head high. Tail wagging. Mission accomplished," the post further noted.

Social Media Reactions

The post received huge traction on social media, with 16,000 likes and nearly 500 comments. Online users flooded the comment section with hilarious messages.

"For the love of dog please take him out on a call like this!! I swear the suspect would be so confused they'd just stop in their tracks," one user wrote.

"Lol... Sgt Blitz was looking like, ok one minute I'm a fearless monster who attacks bad guys and other minute i am a senorita with a pink crown and a thousand stickers," another wrote.

"Love it. I would like to see him in action taking someone down with his tiara on and all those cute stickers. He looks amazing," a third user said.