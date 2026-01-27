Video Shows Commuters With Impressive Civic Sense At Karol Bagh Metro Station, Internet Reacts

A video taken at the Karol Bagh metro station in Delhi earned praise online for showcasing the civic sense of commuters. A man named Vikas Poddar posted the clip on Instagram, showing people standing in a line on one side of the staircase as they entered the station. The other side was left for those who were exiting the metro station.

This simple yet significant act highlights the awareness among commuters, a sight that is quite rare in a crowded public space. In the video, Poddar praised the civic discipline, saying, "Kaun kehta hai keval Japan ke logo ke paas civic sense aur discipline hota hai, apne India ke logo ke paas bhi hai." (Who says only people in Japan have civic sense, it's also there among Indians).

He also said, "Desh badal raha hai." What he meant to say is the "country is changing".

Watch the video here:

In the caption of the video, he said, "Aisa Civic Sense Hamesa rahe to fir Desh tarakki ki or" (With such civic responsibility, the nation will progress.)

The video has sparked positive reactions, with many praising the commuters for setting an example. One user commented, "yeh basic hai.... humesha hi karna chahiye, koi kyu line todega.' (This is basic sense. If it is followed everywhere, why would anyone break the line?)

"You are right, Vikas," another user supported him, while many others commented with clapping emojis.

Shocking Video Shows Man Urinating On Delhi Metro Platform

A shocking video of a man urinating openly inside a Metro Station in Delhi went viral on social media, sparking debate about the lack of basic civic sense. The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows the man peeing near the glass railings on the platform. He stopped after noticing that he was being recorded and fled the scene.