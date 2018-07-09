IAS Aspirant, 23, Allegedly Jumps In Front Of Metro In Delhi; Injured

The man, a resident of Mumbai, was preparing for Civil Services and was living with his friend in East Delhi's Nirman Vihar, the officer said.

Delhi | | Updated: July 09, 2018 15:49 IST
Service were briefly affected, said an officer. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A 23-year-old civil services aspirant allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of a metro train at Karol Bagh Metro Station today morning, the police said.

The incident took place at 9:30 am on the Blue Line when the man allegedly jumped in front of a Noida-bound metro as the train was approaching the platform, a senior officer said.

The man sustained a head injury and is presently kept under observation at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

"There was a case of attempted suicide at Karol Bagh Metro Station as the train approached a platform, heading towards Noida at 9:30 am," a senior DMRC official said.

Service were briefly affected, he said.

