Delhi Metro: Who Gets Free Rides On August 15 And Key Travel Tips

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that individuals holding a bona fide Invitation Card issued by the Ministry of Defence for the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort will be entitled to free metro travel on August 15.

According to the advisory, special QR tickets will be provided to invitees for travel to and from the venue. The Ministry of Defence will reimburse DMRC for the cost of these journeys. The nearest metro stations to the Red Fort-Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Delhi Gate-are expected to witness increased footfall during the event.

Also Read | Independence Day Long Weekend 2025: Quick Getaways From Delhi For August 15

To facilitate smooth travel for guests, invitees, and the general public, metro services will begin at 4 am across all lines on Independence Day. Trains will run every 30 minutes until 6 am, after which the regular timetable will be followed.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025: Government Shares Correct Way To Fold The Tricolour

In preparation for the celebrations, a full-dress rehearsal was held at the Red Fort under tight security. Delhi Police implemented traffic restrictions between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m., closing several key roads, including Lothian Road, Chandni Chowk Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, and Nishad Raj Marg. Traffic from ISBT Kashmere Gate, Salimgarh Bypass, and Vikas Marg was diverted to ensure security and smooth movement.

Operation Sindoor

The success of Operation Sindoor will be celebrated during the Independence Day Celebrations this year. View cutter at Gyanpath will have the Operation Sindoor logo. Floral decoration will also be based on the operation.

Invitation cards are also carrying the Operation Sindoor logo. Invitation cards are also carrying the water mark of Chenab bridge, depicting the rise of 'Naya Bharat'.