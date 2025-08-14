Independence Day Long Weekend 2025: Quick Getaways From Delhi For August 15

Independence Day Weekend 2025: With the Independence Day long weekend arriving, travellers from Delhi are in search of quick, refreshing getaways. From cultural marvels to serene hills, here are some top picks within easy driving distance.

Agra: Just 3-4 hours away via the Yamuna Expressway, Agra offers a sunrise view of the Taj Mahal, Mughal forts, and mouth-watering street food - ideal for a short cultural escape.

Rishikesh: About 5-6 hours by road, this riverfront town blends spirituality with adventure. Visitors can relax at riverside cafes and ashrams or enjoy light treks and seasonal rafting.

Jaipur: The Pink City is now reachable in just over 3 hours via new expressways. Famous for its grand forts, bustling bazaars, and authentic Rajasthani cuisine, Jaipur is perfect for a vibrant weekend.

Nainital: Around 6-7 hours away, Nainital charms visitors with boating on its scenic lakes, a cable-car ride, and lush monsoon greenery.

Lansdowne: A peaceful hill station about 6 hours from Delhi, offering pine forest walks, short treks, and a crowd-free retreat.

Kasauli: This small Himachali town, 5-6 hours away, is perfect for slow travellers seeking cosy cafes, pleasant weather, and greenery.

Sariska Tiger Reserve: Located 3.5-4 hours away via NH48, Sariska combines jeep safaris with heritage sites like Bhangarh Fort and Siliserh Lake.

Jim Corbett/Ramnagar: Just 5-6 hours away, Corbett offers wildlife safaris, though some core zones remain closed during the monsoon.