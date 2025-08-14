Independence Day 2025: Government Shares Correct Way To Fold The Tricolour To Preserve Its Dignity

As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, the tricolour will proudly be unfurled across the nation. However, officials have reminded citizens that the responsibility of honouring the flag does not end with the ceremony.

The Ministry of Culture has urged people to follow the correct procedure for folding the national flag after display. In a post shared across its official social media handles, the Ministry demonstrated the proper method with the caption: "Three colours. One nation. Endless pride. Fold it right, hold it high."

The awareness drive aims to prevent the unintentional disrespect of the flag, which often happens due to a lack of knowledge about proper folding etiquette. The initiative underlines that preserving the flag's dignity is as important as displaying it with pride. Authorities hope this awareness campaign will inspire more citizens to follow flag protocols not just on August 15, but every time the tricolour is displayed.

Design and symbolism of the flag

The Indian national flag, known as the "Tiranga", features three horizontal stripes of equal width. The top stripe is saffron (kesaria), representing courage and sacrifice. The middle stripe is white, symbolising peace and truth, with a navy blue Ashoka Chakra (wheel) at its centre, which signifies the eternal wheel of law. The bottom stripe is green, denoting growth and auspiciousness. The flag's proportions are in the ratio of 2:3 and the Ashoka Chakra has 24 spokes, representing continuous progress.