"Caught Him In The Second Month": Dhanashree Verma Alleges Yuzvendra Chahal Cheated On Her After Marriage

Dhanashree Verma has once again opened up about her marriage with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal in the ongoing reality show Rise and Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover. In an episode that has since drawn widespread attention, she made startling revelations about why her marriage broke down and the challenges she faced in the aftermath of the split.

"Caught Him In The Second Month"

During a candid conversation on the show, actress Kubbra Sait asked Dhanashree when she realised her marriage with Chahal would not work. Kubbra posed, "When did you realise in your relationship that, 'Bhai, yeh nahi chal sakta, yeh mistake ho gaya hai abhi?'"

In response, Dhanashree admitted, "First year. Caught him in the second month," leaving Kubbra visibly shocked.

Addressing Rumours Of Alimony

This is not the first time Dhanashree has spoken openly about her split. Earlier in the show, she clarified that speculation about alimony following their divorce was false. Speaking to Aditya Narayan, she said, "Officially, it has been almost a year. It happened quickly because it was mutual, that's why when people say alimony, it's wrong. Just because I am not saying anything, you will go on saying anything? My parents have taught me to only justify to people whom I care about. Why waste time explaining those who don't even know you?"

Reflecting on the length of their relationship, she added, "We were married for four years, we dated 6-7 months before that." On facing public scrutiny, Dhanashree confessed, "Eventually, you get hurt when you see that happening. It was not needed. None of it is true. I felt worse wondering why did he do it? It's okay, I will always keep his respect, that is what I believe in. Now, I don't think I can date anybody."

Emotional Breakdown On The Show

The reality series has also shown Dhanashree struggling with interpersonal conflicts. She broke down after co-contestant Akriti Negi revealed that actress Aahana Kumra had made disparaging remarks about her, allegedly questioning her character and suggesting she "clings to men" inside the penthouse. The incident left Dhanashree visibly shaken.

From Lockdown Love Story To Public Split

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal's relationship first blossomed during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, when they connected through her online dance classes. The whirlwind romance led to marriage the same year, but the couple's journey ended in a highly publicised fallout and divorce proceedings in 2025.

ALSO READ: After Divorce From Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma Has No Plans To Find Her "Raj": "I'll Be Female Salman Khan"