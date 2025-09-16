After Divorce From Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma Has No Plans To Find Her "Raj": "I'll Be Female Salman Khan"

Reality shows often bring out unfiltered moments from celebrities, and Dhanashree Verma is no exception. Currently seen as a contestant on the Ashneer Grover-hosted show Rise and Fall, she has opened up about her personal life, making it clear that relationships and marriage are not on her priority list.

What's Happening

In a candid conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit and Pawan Singh on the show, Dhanashree shared that she is enjoying her singlehood and has no intention of seeking companionship. She declared, "No, I don't want anyone in my life now. I have been through a lot in my relationship. I'll be the female Salman Khan of this industry."

She even narrated a dream where she imagined herself in the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge setting, surrounded by yellow fields.

But when teased about meeting her dream partner, she quickly clarified that love is not on her agenda. "I was enjoying the scenery in front of me. Then I woke up and wondered what I was seeing," she recalled.

Background

Dhanashree's remarks come months after her highly publicised divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The two tied the knot in December 2020, with their wedding attended by several cricketing stars. However, their marriage came under scrutiny after four years, and the couple filed for divorce in February 2024. The separation was finalised earlier this year.

Post-split, Dhanashree has spoken about choosing dignity over drama. "Everyone has to maintain self-respect, and when you are in a marriage, you need to keep the respect of the other person also intact," she said earlier, stressing that she deliberately avoided negative remarks about her former husband.

While Yuzvendra Chahal has moved on and is reportedly dating content creator RJ Mahvash, Dhanashree seems focused on her career.

