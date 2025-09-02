Dhanashree Verma Reveals Marriage With Yuzvendra Chahal Took A Toll On Her Career: "I Had To Travel"

Dhanashree Verma has recently opened up about the personal and professional struggles she faced while being married to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. In a candid chat with Farah Khan on her vlog, Dhanashree reflected on how the pressures of marriage and frequent travel often made it challenging for her to manage her career aspirations.

What's Happening

When asked about the effect of marriage on her career opportunities, Dhanashree admitted that striking a balance was far from easy.

"To be honest, ma'am, it does become difficult because I had to travel. There, I had to go to Gurgaon also, then come back to Mumbai and pick things again. So it was difficult but my mom has taught me that you have to do it. So, I know that I have given my hundred percent," she shared.

The dancer further revealed that while her parents were heartbroken when her marriage ended, it was the public scrutiny that left her more shaken.

"Both have accepted everything gracefully, and moved on, and now we wish well for each other," Dhanashree said, adding that she and Chahal continue to stay in touch. "I am in touch with Yuzi also on messages. He used to call me maa, he is sweet only," she remarked.

Background

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal got married in 2020 after a whirlwind romance but separated soon after. Their divorce was finalised in March 2025, putting an end to their four-year marriage. Despite the split, both have expressed that they parted ways amicably and continue to share mutual respect.

Meanwhile, Dhanashree will soon be seen as one of the contestants in Ashneer Grover's reality show Rise & Fall, premiering on Amazon MX Player on September 6, 2025. A recent promo from the show has already grabbed attention, with many viewers interpreting her witty line about shutting down sports channels as a cheeky dig at her cricketer ex-husband.

ALSO READ: Dhanashree Verma Recalls Treating Ranbir Kapoor During Her Dentist Days: "He Had Good Hygiene"