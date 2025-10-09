Manisha Rani Takes A Dig At Yuzvendra Chahal's Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma: "Whatever She Says Is Baseless And Senseless"

The drama quotient seems to be increasing in the ongoing reality show Rise & Fall. The latest incident involves Manisha Rani, who lashed out at Arjun Bijlani for nominating her for the fall. Not only did Manisha hit back at him, but she also took a dig at fellow contestant Dhanashree Verma, calling everything she says "senseless".

What's Happening

Manisha Rani lost her temper when Arjun Bijlani nominated her for the fall. She reminded him that she performs the best in the Red Room every time, yet it often goes unnoticed.

She told Arjun Bijlani, "I knew that whenever it comes to you to take a name, you will always take mine for the fall."

Following this, she also slammed Dhanashree Verma, saying, "Whatever Dhanashree says in the Red Room is just copy-paste and under the influence of others. Whatever she says is absolutely baseless and senseless."

Manisha Rani On Arjun Bijlani Being A Revengeful Ruler

In the same episode, Manisha did not stop at calling out Arjun Bijlani for nominating her.

She went on to describe him as a "revengeful ruler".

Manisha Rani said, "He has absolutely no quality of a ruler because he is so revengeful that whenever somebody does something wrong to him, he keeps a grudge and takes it out in the game as revenge."

Yuzvendra Chahal's Recent Reaction To Dhanashree Verma's Cheating Claims

A week after Dhanashree Verma claimed that she caught her ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal cheating on her in the second month of their marriage, the star cricketer reacted to it during a conversation with Hindustan Times. He said he has already moved on.

"I am a sportsperson and I do not cheat. Agar koi two months mein hi cheat karta toh itna lamba relationship chalta kya? (If someone cheats within two months, how could the relationship last that long?) For me, this chapter is over, done and dusted. I have moved forward with my life, and everyone else should too," he said.

He added, "Hamari shaadi 4.5 years ki thi. Agar two months mein cheat hua hota toh kaun continue karta? Main pehle bhi bol chuka hoon ki main past se nikal chuka hoon. But some people are still stuck there. Abhi bhi kai log uss cheez ko pakde hue hain, abhi bhi unka ghar mere naam se chal raha hai, toh they can continue doing that. I am not concerned or affected. And I have a feeling this is the last time I am addressing that chapter of my life."

The 35-year-old continued, "Main iss chapter ko bhula chuka hoon. Koi kuch bhi keh deta hai, and social media pe chal jata hai. 100 baatein chalti hain, but the truth is only one, and those who matter know it. Mere liye chapter closed hai. I don't want to address it ever again," adding, "I am focusing on my life and on my game."

During a candid conversation on the show, actress Kubbra Sait asked Dhanashree when she realised her marriage was falling apart. Kubbra asked, "When did you realise in your relationship that, 'Bhai, yeh nahi chal sakta, yeh mistake ho gaya hai abhi?'"

In response, Dhanashree admitted, "First year. Caught him in the second month," hinting at Yuzvendra's adulterous relationship.

Dhanashree's Divorce

In February 2025, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra were spotted outside Bandra Family Court, filing for divorce by mutual consent. They also requested a waiver for the six-month cooling-off period, but the court denied it.

After 18 months of living separately, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree officially parted ways on March 20, 2025.

In A Nutshell

Manisha Rani recently called everything said by Dhanashree Verma "baseless and senseless" on Rise & Fall. She also accused Arjun Bijlani of being a "revengeful ruler".

