Dhanashree Verma Says She Supported Ex-Husband Yuzvendra Chahal Even When He Was Wrong: "I Repented It Later"

Dhanashree Verma reached the final leg of the reality show Rise and Fall. Over the weekend, the contestants met their family members. Dhanashree also talked about her past, citing how she supported her ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal even when he was wrong in an emotional outburst with her good friend Arbaaz Patel, who is a co-contestant on the show.

What's Happening

The conversation began when Dhanashree confronted Arbaaz after his girlfriend Nikki Tamboli said she doesn't like Dhanashree.

"I couldn't sleep the whole night, just kept crying, I didn't feel good about a lot of things. It has been very difficult for me to do this show. I know, a person like me who has gotten so much hate from outside, her friend is hated on the show, and I still stood by you. I never said anything other than how I have been asking you to mend your ways. You are my friend and will stay that," Dhanashree said.

Citing her nature of supporting her near ones even when they are wrong, Dhanashree said, "I must have behaved differently for a day or two, but that was for my safety. Everyone asked me to maintain a distance from you. The least I deserved from Nikki was a thank you. I have put more effort into this friendship than necessary, but I want to step back because I have justified myself too much. I don't want to do this. I have done this in my life, even when my partner was wrong, I supported him, and then I repented it, so I don't want that repeated."

What Went Down Between Arbaaz Patel and Dhanashree Verma?

The controversy erupted after Arbaaz questioned Dhanashree about her habit of hugging fellow male contestants, especially Arjun and Aarush. "Tum kya seedha jakar hug karti ho? Arjun ko, Aarush ko? (Why do you directly hug Arjun or Aarush or others?)" he asked.

Dhanashree then told him that it was her way of greeting everyone. Following this, Arbaaz suggested that she only give side hugs to others.

Dhanashree responded, "Main side hug kabhi nahi karti, sabko front hug hi karti hoon. (I never give side hugs; I always give front hugs to people)." Nikki Tamboli supported her boyfriend Arbaaz, though he was trolled for his overprotective gestures towards Dhanashree.

Dhanashree's Divorce

In February 2025, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra were spotted outside Bandra Family Court, filing for divorce by mutual consent. They also requested a waiver for the six-month cooling-off period, but the court denied it.

After 18 months of living separately, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree officially parted ways on 20 March 2025.