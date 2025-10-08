Yuzvendra Chahal On Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma's Cheating Claims: "I Am A Sportsperson And I Do Not Cheat"

A week after Dhanashree Verma claimed that she caught her ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal cheating on her in the second month of their marriage, the star cricketer reacted to it during a conversation with Hindustan Times. He said he has already moved on, while Dhanashree still tries to milk his name to gain fame.

What Yuzvendra Chahal Told About Cheating Claims

"I am a sportsperson and I do not cheat. Agar koi two months mein hi cheat karta toh itna lamba relationship chalta kya? (If you get caught in the second month, how could the relationship last?) For me, this chapter is over, done and dusted. I have moved forward with my life and everyone else should too," he said.

He added, "Hamari shaadi 4.5 years ki thi. Agar two months mein cheat hua hota toh kaun continue karta? Main pehle bhi bol chuka hoon ki main past se nikal chuka hoon. But some people are still stuck there. Abhi bhi kai log uss cheez ko pakde hue hain, abhi bhi unka ghar mere naam se chal raha hai toh they can continue doing that. I am not concerned or affected. And I have a feeling this is the last time I am addressing that chapter of my life."

The 35-year-old added, "Main iss chapter ko bhula chuka hoon. Koi kuch bhi keh deta hai, and social media pe chal jata hai. 100 baatein chalti hain, but the truth is only one, and those who matter know it. Mere liye chapter closed hai. I don't want to address it ever again," adding, "I am focusing on my life and on my game."

What Dhanashree Verma Said About Cheating Claim

Dhanashree continues to grab headlines as a participant in the reality show Rise And Fall.

During a candid conversation on the show, actress Kubbra Sait asked Dhanashree when she realised her marriage was falling apart. Kubbra asked, "When did you realise in your relationship that, 'Bhai, yeh nahi chal sakta, yeh mistake ho gaya hai abhi?'"

In response, Dhanashree admitted, "First year. Caught him in the second month," hinting at Yuzvendra's adulterous relationship.

Dhanashree's Divorce

In February 2025, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra were spotted outside Bandra Family Court, filing for divorce by mutual consent. They also requested a waiver for the six-month cooling-off period, but the court denied it.

After 18 months of living separately, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree officially parted ways on 20 March 2025.