Dhanashree Verma Takes Subtle Dig At Ex-Husband Yuzvendra Chahal's Sugar Daddy T-Shirt: "I'm Off Sugar"

Dhanashree Verma, currently a participant on the reality show Rise And Fall, spoke about her divorce once again. After Yuzvendra Chahal broke his silence over the divorce in a podcast, Dhanashree also shared her side of the story on another podcast. She said she had chosen to remain silent earlier out of respect for the institution of marriage.

What's Happening

Dhanashree said, "When you are in marriage, then you are responsible ki dusre person ka bhi respect aapke haath mein hota hai. Chah kar main bhi disrespect kar sakti thi. (When you are in marriage, then you are responsible that the respect of the other person is also in your hands. I could have also disrespected if I wanted to). You think I don't have things to say as a woman, but he was my husband. I respected even when I was married and I have to respect it now that I was married to him."

For the unversed, Chahal wore a T-shirt that had "Be Your Own Sugar Daddy" written on it on the day of his final divorce hearing.

Taking a subtle dig at it, Dhanashree said, "I think it's time people should know that I do not like sugar, I have been off sugar. People have tagged me with a lot of names here and there. Logon ko kuch pata hi nahi hai mere baare mein."

However, Dhanashree admitted that she's not off money though she has been off sugar now. "Paisa to bahut important hai, (money is very important) who doesn't want money?"

Background

Earlier, during her appearance on Humans Of Bombay, Dhanashree Verma said, "You know that people are going to blame you. Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this." Dhanashree claimed that Chahal could have told her privately (if he wanted to speak) instead of making a public spectacle of their divorce.

In February 2025, they were spotted outside Bandra Family Court, filing for divorce by mutual consent. They also requested a waiver for the six-month cooling-off period, but the court denied it.

After 18 months of living separately, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree officially parted ways on March 20, 2025.