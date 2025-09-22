Dhanashree Verma Lashes Out At <i>Rise And Fall</i> Co-Contestant Aahana Kumra After She Questions Her Character: "I Feel Unsafe"

Actress and choreographer Dhanashree Verma had an emotional moment on the reality show Rise and Fall after co-contestant Aahana Kumra allegedly made disparaging remarks about her. The situation escalated when fellow participant Akriti Negi revealed that Aahana had passed comments questioning Dhanashree's character and suggesting she "clings to men" inside the penthouse.

What's Happening

The revelation left Dhanashree in tears. Hurt by the incident, she chose to vote against Aahana during the eviction round, citing her loss of trust.

While speaking about her emotions, Dhanashree said, "I am actually coming from a space of disappointment. When Aahana was in the penthouse, I found out that she said something about me, and I felt bad about it. I cried a lot that day. Despite that, when Aahana was cornered, Arbaz and I stood by her."

She continued to narrate the story and said, "I had very clearly told her that there are some reasons why people don't talk to her. I even told her I was deeply hurt by her words, but now I don't know what she is talking about me in the basement, but I have felt bad. I have never said anything against anyone on the show, yet I never dragged my personal life on the show. I am told I am getting influenced, but that's not true; I don't like this environment. I have seen life, and I know I cannot trust Aahana anymore."

Once she returned to the penthouse, Dhanashree confided in her fellow contestants, saying, "I feel unsafe to talk to anybody now. People are crossing their limits now." Her co-participants were seen consoling her as she broke down further.

Meanwhile, tensions rose elsewhere when Arjun Bijlani got furious after his wife was dragged into an argument by Akriti Negi. The actor demanded Akriti's eviction, but the matter was eventually resolved. Separately, Pawan Singh exited the show due to his work commitments.

Background

Dhanashree Verma's personal life has often been in the spotlight, particularly her marriage and subsequent divorce from Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The couple first connected during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 through her online dance classes and tied the knot later that year.

Their relationship eventually ended in a very public fallout and divorce proceedings in 2025, after which Dhanashree largely chose to maintain silence on the controversy.

On Rise and Fall, Dhanashree had spoken about her decision not to let her past overshadow her journey in the show. However, the recent remarks attributed to Aahana Kumra appear to have deeply shaken her.

ALSO READ: After Divorce From Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma Has No Plans To Find Her "Raj": "I'll Be Female Salman Khan"