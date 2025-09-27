Aditya Narayan Recalls Udit Narayan Being A "Strict" Parent: "He Would Hit Me, Was Beaten A Lot"

Aditya Narayan is currently a participant in Rise & Fall. The singer recently opened up about his relationship with his father, singer Udit Narayan, on a podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their YouTube channel, Bharti TV. He spoke about Udit Narayan being a "strict but loving" parent, as well as earning from a very young age.

What's Happening

Aditya Narayan recently spoke about his relationship with Udit Narayan, revealing that his father was not even aware when Aditya had finished his 12th grade.

Aditya shared, "My dad gave me a good dose of discipline until I turned 18. He would hit me. I was beaten a lot. But back then, it was almost normal. Among friends, we would even compare who got hit the most. My dad struck a balance - he loved me, but he also disciplined me. He was very strict. Times have changed now. Today, you can't raise your hand on your kids."

Speaking about his studies in London and why he needed financial help from his father, he said, "Even in those days, it cost around 800 pounds a month to live there. It was a lot, and I couldn't afford it, so I finally approached my dad for financial support."

He continued, "This was the first time in my life that my dad paid for my education. Until then, school and college were quite affordable, and since I was earning, I managed on my own. I remember paying just Rs 1,800 for an entire year of school. My dad didn't even know I had completed 12th grade."

Aditya Narayan On Udit Narayan's "Tough Love"

In addition, Aditya revealed that he spent limited time with his father while growing up, as Udit Narayan was working a lot. Aditya also emphasised the importance of perspective and how he prefers to view his childhood.

Aditya said, "Dad only got about three to four days with me every month. So, he felt he had to overcompensate. He would try to fit in all of life's lessons in those few days. He would shower love and also discipline me. He never praised my achievements. I think it was my search for his validation that pushed me to become who I am today. So, in a way, his parenting worked."

"It's all about perspective. I could sit around sulking, saying, 'Oh, my dad hit me a lot.' Or I could choose not to. I decided to see it as something that came from a place of care. He wanted the best for me and did what he thought was right," concluded Aditya Narayan.

In A Nutshell

