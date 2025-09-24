<i>Rise And Fall</i> Contestant Kiku Sharda Breaks Down After Heated Argument With Aditya Narayan: "<i>Mujhe Is Type Ke Attitude Se Problem Hai</i>"

A crucial decision was made by the ultimate ruler during the latest episode of Rise and Fall, nominating Anaya Bangar for the Ultimate Fall.

As everyone absorbed the shock, a heated argument broke out between Aditya Narayan and Kiku Sharda.

It began when Aditya confronted him, saying, "Aap kya mujhe ye pagal wagal bolte rehte ho, aap har baar red room mein mujhe target karte rehte ho. (Why do you keep calling me crazy and targeting me every time in the red room?)"

Kiku replied that he found it amusing, but Aditya shot back that it was offensive.

While Aditya accused Kiku of lacking the courage to call out names directly, Kiku claimed that he always raised his points. Aditya even challenged Kiku to face him in any form of task, "Physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, koi bhi challenge kar lo. (Pick any challenge, be it physical, mental, emotional, or spiritual.)"

Kiku dismissed the statement as arrogance, while Aditya countered, "Jo game mai pehle din se khel raha hu, aaj bhi wahi khel raha hu. Aapki tarah palta-palti nahi kar raha hu. (The game I have been playing since day one is the same today. I am not flipping like you.)"

Later, Kiku broke down in front of Arbaaz Patel and Dhanashree Verma, admitting, "Mujhe game se problem nahi hai yaar, mujhe is type ke attitude se problem hai. (I have no problem with the game, but I do have a problem with this type of attitude.)"

Meanwhile, Aditya vented to Nayandeep Rakshit, bluntly stating that, in his eyes, the weakest player in the game is Kiku.

Currently, the Rise and Fall house is divided between Workers and Rulers. Bali, Aahana Kumra, Arjun Bijlani, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, and Akriti Negi are hustling as Workers, while Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Nayandeep Rakshit, and Arbaaz Patel enjoy the throne as Rulers.

