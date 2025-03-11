Udit Narayan Jokes About His Viral Video Of Kissing Fans: "Udit <i>Ki Pappi</i>..."

The conversation around Udit Narayan's kissing row refuses to die. Udit Narayan recently attended the trailer launch event of Pintu Ki Pappi. The singer, who faced a huge backlash on social media after his video of kissing fans went viral, joked about the controversy.

Addressing choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who was present at the event, Udit Narayan quipped about the film's title, "Khubsurat title hai aapki, Pintu Ki Pappi. Aur Udit Ki Pappi toh nahi?" (Your film's title Pintu Ki Pappi is beautiful. It's not Udit Ki Pappi, right?)"

The singer also revealed that the video was two-year-old. "Ye bhi ek ittefaq hai ki abhi hi ye release hona tha... matlab music. Waise 2 saal pehle ka video hai Australia ka jo aap abhi dekh rahe hai." (It's a coincidence that the music is releasing now. The video that's going viral is actually two years old, from Australia," said Udit Narayan.

Last month, a video of Udit Narayan went crazy viral on X, prompting huge uproar from a section of the Internet. In the video, Udit Narayan can be seen kissing a woman on her lips as she tries to click a selfie with him. Udit Narayan is seen performing on stage while the woman comes close to him for a selfie and kisses him on his cheek. The next moment, Udit Narayan kisses the woman on her lips, leaving her utterly surprised.

Later, Udit Narayan spoke to Hindustan Times and said, "Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log gain (Fans are crazy. We are not like this, we are decent people). Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko (What is the point of making a big deal out of this)?"

Udit Narayan is known for hit songs like Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kaho Naa Pyar Hai, Chand Chhupa Badal Mein, to name a few.