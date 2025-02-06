Udit Narayan Kissing Row: "He's 69. <i>Unka</i> Age <i>Hi Waisa Hai</i>," Says Uorfi Javed

Popular singer Udit Narayan is in headlines for all the wrong reasons. Ever since a viral video showing the singer kissing a female fan during a concert emerged, the singer has been receiving flak on social media. Amid the kissing row, social media sensation Uorfi Javed was asked to share her thoughts on the ongoing debate.

During an interaction with Instant Bollywood, the self-proclaimed fashionista cheekily responded, "He is 69, unka age hi waisa hai," suggesting his age might be influencing his actions.

For the unversed, here's a chain of the events. On Sunday, a video was widely circulated on the Internet showing Udit Narayan performing Tip Tip Barsa Pani during a concert. A gang of female fans flocked near his stage to click selfies. When a female fan came close to him, he kissed on her lips, sparking a wide-spread anger on social media.

The Internet questioned the appropriateness of Udit Narayan's behaviour on stage.

However, Udit Narayan defended his action and claimed himself as a "decent man."

He told Hindustan Times, "Fans can be so passionate. But we are not like that; we are decent people. Some people express their love in this way. What's the point of making a big deal out of it? Fans feel like they are getting a chance to meet us - some extend their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands... This is all part of their devotion. It shouldn't be given so much attention."

Singer Abhijeet also defended Udit Narayan and told News 18, "He's Udit Narayan! Ladkiyaan unke peeche pahi thi (women were chasing him). He didn't pull anyone close to him. I'm sure that every time Udit performs, his wife accompanies him as a co-singer."

"Let him enjoy his success! He's a romantic singer. He's also a big khiladi and I'm an anari. Koi unke saath khelne ki koshish mat karo (Don't try to play with him)," Abhijeet stated.

Udit Narayan is known for hit songs like Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kaho Naa Pyar Hai, Chand Chhupa Badal Mein, to name a few.