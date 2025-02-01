Internet Shreds Udit Narayan For Kissing Woman During Live Show: "Disgusting And Shameful"

Veteran singer Udit Narayan is facing backlash online after several videos surfaced showing him kissing a female fan during a live performance. In the clips circulating on social media, he can be seen performing Tip Tip Barsa Paani when a crowd of female fans gathered near the stage to take selfies with him.

The veteran singer's actions did not sit well with a section of Internet users. One user expressed their dismay, writing, "Tell me it's AI, tell me it is!! What a nightmare. Beyond the boundaries of disgust." Another user criticised him, stating, "A singer of his stature should be super conscious of his deeds in public." Some even questioned whether the video was real, with one commenting, "Udit Narayan... no way... I hope this is AI... if not, the whole legacy is completely destroyed...Just shameful and disgusting." Others pointed out that the crowd's cheering made the situation worse.

WTF! what is Udit Narayan doing 😱 pic.twitter.com/Rw0azu72uY — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) January 31, 2025

The video, which remains undated, was shared on X (formerly Twitter) this week.

Udit Narayan is a renowned singer who has sung in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Sindhi, Odia, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Malayalam and Assamese. Over the years, he has earned acclaim for his songs in iconic films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Rangeela, Pukar, Dhadkan, Lagaan, Devdas, Veer-Zaara, and Student of the Year and has won four National Film Awards.