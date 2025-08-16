Amid Bigamy Row, Armaan Malik And Second Wife Kritika Announce Pregnancy. See Post

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 fame Armaan Malik and his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, are once again in the headlines. Amid the ongoing drama surrounding the summons from the Patiala district court in two cases, the trio shared that Armaan and Kritika are expecting another child.

To make the special announcement, the three shared a joint Instagram post. In the opening frame, Kritika was seen holding a pregnancy test stick showing a positive result, while Payal stood beside her.

The caption read, “Ghar mai khushiyaan aane wali hain. [Happiness is about to come home.]” The family has not revealed whether it is Payal or Kritika who is expecting. FYI: Armaan Malik is already a father of four children. He shares son Chirayu and twins Ayaan and Tuba with his first wife, Payal Malik, and son Zaid with his second wife, Kritika Malik.

Coming back to the controversy, Armaan, Payal, and Kritika Malik are currently facing legal trouble. A Patiala district court has issued summons to them in two separate cases, asking all three to appear on September 2, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The complaint was filed by Davinder Rajput, who alleged that Armaan has not just two, but four marriages – a direct violation of the Hindu Marriage Act, which permits only one marriage at a time for Hindus. The petition also highlighted a video in which Payal dressed up as Goddess Kali. According to the complainant, this act hurt religious sentiments and should be treated as an offence under the law.

Following the criticism, Armaan and Payal attempted to make amends. On July 22, they visited the Kali Mata Temple in Patiala, offered prayers, and publicly apologised. The next day, they went to another Kali temple in Kharar, Mohali, where Payal reportedly undertook a week-long religious penance that involved cleaning the temple and performing rituals.

Soon after, Armaan and Payal travelled to Haridwar to meet Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Giri of the Niranjani Akhara and sought his forgiveness. During this period, Payal's health deteriorated, and she was admitted to a hospital in Mohali.