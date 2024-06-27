Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik On Husband Armaan's Second Marriage

Payal shared this image. (courtesy: PayalMalik)

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has kept fans on the edge of their seats. From Ranvir Shorey's mimicry face-off to boxer Neeraj Goyal's elimination, the dynamics are changing with each passing day. Now, in the latest video shared by the makers on Instagram, Payal Malik is seen talking about her husband, co-contestant Armaan Malik's second marriage. FYI: Armaan, a YouTuber by profession, has entered the house with his two wives – Payal and Kritikia. Talking about the wedding, Payal said, "Ek din main bahar thi aur ye dono (Kritika and Amraan) the kahin saath mein inhone baat kari hogi aapas mein ke shaadi karte hain toh usne (Kritika) bhi keh diya karte hain. Ye dono shaadi karke aagaye. Mere paas phone aaya Arre Payal ek na khushkhabri deni hai, Main inki harr ek cheez samajh jaati hoon. Maine kaha tumne Shaadi kar li? (One day, I was out and Kritika and Armaan were somewhere together. They must have talked and decided to get married, and Kritika agreed. They got married and came back. I received a call saying, "Hey Payal, we have some good news." I understand everything about them, so I immediately asked, "Did you two get married?)"

While Payal Malik was narrating the story, Munisha Khatwani asked her, "Tumko nahi laga inhone bahut bada dhokha diya hai. Aap ki friend, Aap ki best friend hoke, aap ke husband ke saath shaadi kiya?(Didn't you feel that they betrayed you? Your friend, your best friend, got married to your husband?)

Meanwhile, Payal Malik also opened up about her decision to marry Armaan. She said, "We had a vacation planned initially, which got cancelled, and then Payal called me to stay at her house. We were already best friends. I stayed in her house for a week and then bonded with Armaan. He proposed to me for marriage, and I couldn't understand what was happening. I was in love with him, and so we got married."

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is currently streaming on Jio Cinema Premium.