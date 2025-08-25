Govinda And Sunita Ahuja's Daughter Tina On Their Divorce Rumours: "<i>Kya Bolun Main?</i>"

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's daughter Tina recently reacted to the reports of their rumoured divorce, which keep on dominating the headlines. Dismissing all the rumours, Tina said she is "blessed" to have a beautiful family.

Tina told Hindustan Times, "It's all rumours." When asked how she reacts to such reports resurfacing time and again, she said, "I don't pay attention to these rumours."

Tina Ahuja also shared her parents' reaction to the speculation. When asked how they deal with it, she said, "Kya bolun mein? (What do I say?) He is not even in the country."

She added, "I feel blessed to have a beautiful family and I am really grateful for all the concern, love and support we have been receiving from the media, fans, and loved ones.

Rumours of Govinda and Sunita's divorce have been swirling online since February.

After the news resurfaced last week, NDTV reached out to Govinda's lawyer Lalit Bindal. "Koi case nahi sab settle ho raha hai ye sab log purani cheezen utha ke daal rahe hain" ("There is no case, everything is being settled, people are just bringing up old matters"), he said.

Sources also added, "Abhi Ganesh Chaturthi aayega, aapko sab saath mein nazar aayenge, aap ghar aaiyega" ("This Ganesh Chaturthi, you will see everyone together, you should come home").

Background

Speculation about Govinda and Sunita's relationship troubles gained momentum after Sunita Ahuja shared personal details in a few recent interviews.

In a conversation with Hindi Rush, Sunita Ahuja was asked about Govinda's romantic side.

To this, she laughed and said, "I have told him that in my next life, he should not be my husband. He doesn't go on holidays. I am a person who wants to go out with her husband and eat pani-puri on the streets. He spent too much time working. I don't recall a single instance when we both went out to watch a movie."

Amid these rumours, an ETimes report quoted a source as saying, "Sunita apparently had sent a separation notice a few months ago, but there has been no movement since then."

Reports also suggested that the couple reconciled a few months ago. While Sunita regularly attends court-mandated counselling sessions, there's no confirmed report if Govinda has been a part of these sessions.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987. The duo kept their marriage under wraps until after their daughter, Tina, was born in 1988. Years later, they welcomed their son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.