Govinda's Daughter Tina Ahuja Reveals What Happened When The Actor Accidentally Shot Himself: "<i>White Jeans Poora Laal Ho Gaya Tha</i>"

Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja, recently opened up about the shocking incident that took place in October last year when her father accidentally shot himself with a licensed revolver. The mishappening resulted in a bullet wound to his left knee.

Tina shared that she was the one who rushed him to Criticare Hospital after the accident. After undergoing surgery to have the bullet removed, the actor was discharged from the hospital. In a video shared online, Tina was seen crying while taking her father home. Now, the star kid has opened up about the incident and why she broke down.

In an interview with Filmygyan, Tina said, "That was my tear of victory at that time. Because I literally prayed so much to God at that time. And I felt very good that my father was healthy, happy and he was out of it. Because first he was in the ICCU and I was sleeping down, and then he was shifted to the ICU. And my father, he is very finicky. He is very desi. So he does not take drips, he does not take antibiotics, he gets very irritated by all these things. So when a person is fighting, he thinks what should I do now, how should I do now. And I was literally sleeping down in the ICU and I wanted him to be back.”

She added, "Just at that time, because even when the accident happened, I was the one who took him to the hospital, and I had seen he was going... he was actually going to Calcutta for an event, and it was an early morning flight. He was, like in the movies, wearing white pants, white jeans, a white t-shirt, and a jacket. Woh poora white jeans jo hai naa poora laal ho gaya tha (The entire white jeans had turned completely red). And I told him, 'Papa, this is all thanks to all your movies,' that what they say came in the flashback, you had the courage to fight back and you know, to go to the hospital. And I know how I took him there. So it was just that, tears of joy, like thank you God he's back. That was it. And I'm very emotional."

On the work front, Govinda was last seen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja. The actor will next be seen in Duniyadari.