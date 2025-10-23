Director Amar Kaushik Shares Major Update On Vicky Kaushal's Mythological Film <i>Mahavatar</i>

Stree director Amar Kaushik says his upcoming mythological film Mahavatar, starring Vicky Kaushal, is a huge responsibility and a story he has long wanted to bring to life.

Rooted In Faith And Fascination

The filmmaker, who is also instrumental in shaping Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films' horror universe, revealed that preparations for Mahavatar are currently underway, with work in progress on the costumes and sets. The shoot is scheduled to begin next year.

"This film is a very big responsibility for me in my career. It has come from God because this character has been with me since childhood. We used to live next to the Parashuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh and visited it often. This was a ritual at our home, and every visit would fascinate me deeply," Kaushik told PTI in an interview.

Although he had always wanted to tell this story, Kaushik admitted that he was initially apprehensive about how to make it possible. "I didn't know how to approach it because it needed significant resources and extensive VFX. I also wanted to ensure it remained true to the vision in my mind," he said.

The director expressed his enthusiasm about collaborating with Vicky Kaushal, adding that the actor's sincerity makes him perfect for the role. "Whenever I meet him, I see a lot of purity in him. He is the best person to portray this character. We will shoot next year once Vicky completes his commitments and begins his prep," Kaushik added.

Expanding The Horror-Comedy Universe

Kaushik's next project as a producer is Shakti Shalini, the latest addition to the Maddock horror-comedy universe that includes Stree, Bhediya, Stree 2, Munjya and the recently released Thamma. Saiyaara star Aneet Padda plays the lead in Shakti Shalini.

When asked if he would like to step outside Maddock's horror-comedy world, Kaushik said, "That's why I am working on Mahavatar and that's why I directed Bala. I am producing other films as well. But I cannot leave the (horror-comedy) universe because people have showered so much love on it. I cannot ignore that responsibility."

Kaushik concluded that while his directorial ambitions are vast, he feels a deep sense of commitment to the audience that has embraced his brand of storytelling, and he intends to continue building on that legacy for many years to come.