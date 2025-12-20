Piyush Mishra Opens Up About Cheating On His Wife: "If You Have Confessed, It Is A Big Deal"

In a recent chat, actor Piyush Mishra opened up about his long battle with alcoholism, which he decided to deal with in 2005. He also spoke about infidelity in his marriage and how he had confessed it to his wife.

Piyush Mishra Talking About Cheating On His Wife

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Piyush Mishra spoke about a chapter of his life where he had been unfaithful to his wife.

He said, "If you have confessed to your wife, it is a big deal. I had a storm brewing inside me before I told my wife everything, and when I told her everything, it calmed down. My wife understood and told me, 'Koi baat nahi. Tumne kuch galtiyan ki, kuch maine (it's okay, you made some mistakes, and I did some).' She told me that my heart is clean now after coming out with the truth, and it's time to move on and live our lives."

He added, "Well, it was easy for me. People came to me and said, 'It must have been tough.' But it wasn't the case for me. I was at peace after telling her the truth. I did wrong to her, and it was important for me to tell her the truth to wash away my sins. I felt liberated after telling her the truth."

On Combatting Alcoholism

Piyush Mishra got candid about his prolonged battle with alcoholism and how it continues to be a big regret in his life.

He said, "The biggest regret is about alcohol. Had I not drowned my life in alcohol and had more control over it in the initial stage itself, I would have achieved bigger things in my life... Intoxication kills creativity. And that (alcoholism) was a big mistake of my life and continues to be the biggest regret of my life."

He continued, "Shuru shuru mein chhodh deta ya control karta toh aaj alag hota aur bada kaam kiya hota (If I had quit it initially, things would have been different for me)."

Piyush Mishra's wife is architect Priya Narayanan; they got married in 1995. His wife chose to stay with him despite his affairs.

Piyush Mishra's Autobiography

The English translation of Piyush Mishra's autobiography Tumhari Auqaat Kya Hai was released in November. The actor has opened up about everything from love affairs to alcoholism to being sexually assaulted as a kid.

He said, "I didn't want to hide anything about my life. But I tried to write it without making it obscene. I have delved my heart out with honesty... I have changed the names of the women who were in my life, but all the instances have been the same. In fact, all the women called me after reading the book to appreciate the way I dealt with it," Piyush says.

Furthermore, he added, "I was expecting backlash after the release of the book in Hindi, but it didn't happen. The feedback was nice."

Piyush Mishra debuted in films with the 1998 Mani Ratnam directorial Dil Se..., and has, over the years, received massive acclaim with films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Maqbool, Tamasha and Indian 2. He is currently busy with his musical tours and, after his autobiography, plans to write a novel titled Sirfira.