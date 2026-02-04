Manoj Bajpayee's <i>Ghooskhor Pandat</i> Faces Backlash Over 'Casteist' Title

Netflix India's upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee, has found itself at the centre of a social media storm just hours after its teaser was unveiled at a Mumbai event.

While the teaser introduced audiences to Bajpayee's character - a corrupt police officer - the film's title has sparked strong backlash, with many users calling it insensitive and offensive.

Several viewers have taken objection to the use of the term 'Pandat', which they say links corruption with a specific community, triggering a wider debate on caste representation in mainstream entertainment.

NDTV has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Social Media Users Slam Netflix

Soon after the teaser dropped, X was flooded with critical reactions, with users accusing the platform and the makers of promoting harmful stereotypes.

One user wrote, "Netflix would never dare make Ghuskhor Chamar, Ghuskhor Yadav or Ghuskhor Paswan but abusing Brahmin identity is treated as fair game in India. Shame on Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee for punching their own community when anti-Brahmin hatred is already at its peak."

Another post read, "Shame on you @BajpayeeManoj We all know how all such titles become normal in daily lives."

Calls for action also followed, with one user stating, "Netflix India - Change this title immediately or face the boycott."

"This name should be changed as soon as possible. This looks like a target on a specific community. Not expected from Netflix," commented another person.

A particularly strong reaction read, "What the hell is going on with @NetflixIndia? 'Ghooskhor Pandat' - straight-up using a caste marker to stereotype and demean the Brahmin community as corrupt? This isn't satire; it's casteist trash promoting enmity (IPC 153A). Going to file complaint with police."

Another user added, "Highly casteist this is. What if a so-called lower caste was called corrupt?"

Har corrupt officer ko badalne ka ek mauka milta hai. Ab Officer Ajay Dixit ki baari.

Watch Ghooskhor Pandat, coming soon, only on Netflix. #GhooskhorPandat#GhooskhorPandatOnNetflix#NextOnNetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/v1zcTcjeI0 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 3, 2026

About The Film

Ghooskhor Pandat is the latest collaboration between Netflix India and filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, who previously delivered Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and its sequel. The film is part of Netflix India's 2026 content slate.

The story revolves around Ajay Dikshit, a corrupt police officer played by Manoj Bajpayee, who is nicknamed 'Pandat'. His pursuit of quick money takes a dangerous turn when he becomes involved in a mysterious case linked to a severely injured young woman found on the streets of Delhi.

Directed by Ritesh Shah and written by Neeraj Pandey, the film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Shraddha Das, and Kiku Sharda in key roles. The official release date is yet to be announced.

