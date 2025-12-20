Watch: Janhvi Kapoor Mimics <i>Chachu</i> Anil Kapoor At NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025

At the NDTV Indian of the Year 2025, Janhvi Kapoor was honoured with the Actor of the Year (Female) award. There were two standout moments after the actress received her trophy.

The actress, who seems to possess quite a talent for mimicry, did one of her chachu, Anil Kapoor.

She imitated his iconic line: "Ekdum jhakkas lag raha hai na? Sharp jawline, ekdum good looking."

#IOY2025 | Janhvi Kapoor mimics uncle Anil Kapoor in a light-hearted moment at #NDTVIndianOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/88tWOAeaQH — NDTV (@ndtv) December 19, 2025

Janhvi's Emotional Moment With A Throwback Clip Of Sridevi

Sridevi had received the Entertainer of the Year award in 2012 at the NDTV Indian of the Year. As the clip played in the background, Janhvi became visibly emotional.

In the clip, the actress was asked: "When Bollywood heroes get older every year, and heroines younger, you have changed that around."

Sridevi replied: "Thank you for the compliment. Things are changing, and I am hoping for the best. Even the producers are ready to make changes. Wishing for the best."

#IOY2025 | Janhvi Kapoor Gets Emotional Seeing Mom Sridevi Receiving Indian Of The Year 2012 #NDTVIndianOfTheYear | @thejaanhvi pic.twitter.com/etT2VSCT8d — NDTV (@ndtv) December 19, 2025

Cut to 2025: after watching the clip, Janhvi said: "I could tell she was very excited to receive the award. We are both very nervous speakers. Thank you so much for sharing this moment with me. This part (Sridevi's death) of my personal life is out in the open as a public person. I'm forced to put on a brave face and behave all proper... But this is a personal moment; it is a special award. This (seeing my mother on screen here) made it even more special. I am very moved."

Janhvi Kapoor's Speech On Winning Actor Of The Year (Female)

After receiving the award, the actress delivered a heartfelt and introspective speech as she reflected on her journey, the impact of her film, and the evolving sense of responsibility that comes with success and public recognition.

Speaking about the tangible milestones the film has achieved-from awards to global recognition-Janhvi emphasised that its impact on her personal growth mattered far more.

"There are tangible things, like the awards or the recognition or the crazy world tour that the film has been on. But in the ways that it has made me recognise the person I want to be, the kind of artist I want to be, it has made me sensitive to the cracks in our society," she said.

Janhvi Kapoor On How Her Parents' Relationship Shaped Her Values

Touching upon the importance of love and compassion in her life, Janhvi credited her parents' relationship for shaping her values. "I think just loyalty and trust, but more than anything, having respect for one another-respect for each other's opinions, their space, and giving your partner, your companion, or even your friends and the people around you room to grow and have their own experiences, and not curbing that instinct," she said.

She further reflected on how compassion allows people to thrive. "When you're around people who are truly compassionate and love you for who you are, you can be the best version of yourself. You're not reduced to other people's opinion of yourself, which I think is very important," Janhvi added.

Lightening the mood, Janhvi also joked about her limitations when asked if there was anything she deliberately avoided in public. "I was told before I came on stage that everyone's having a lot of fun-this person sang, that person sang-and that's one thing I'm not good at. I promise you, if I start singing, this hall will be empty in half a second," she said, drawing laughter from the audience.

Recalling her childhood growing up in a film family, Janhvi revealed she was always eager to perform. "I was very enterprising, so I'd put on skits. I'd direct and act in the skits and little dance shows. I was so enterprising that they had to pay a fee to enter to see me perform-but they had to pay to leave as well," she said with a smile.

About NDTV Indian Of The Year

NDTV introduced its Indian of the Year awards in 2003, focusing on transformative figures across similar fields who embody India's identity and progress. Continuing its tradition of honouring excellence as part of Indian of the Year, NDTV undertook an exhaustive selection process to recognise outstanding Indians across 14 diverse categories, spanning business leadership, innovation, philanthropy, governance, sports, entertainment, culture, and science.