Janhvi Kapoor At NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025: "This Is My First Award For <i>Homebound</i>, I Am Honoured"

At the NDTV Indian of the Year 2025, Janhvi Kapoor was honoured with the Actor of the Year (Female) award. NDTV caught up with the Homebound actress, who shared her feelings on receiving this award with her director Neeraj Ghaywan sitting across the stage.

She said, "It is such an honour. It's my first award for Homebound. I am so happy I have gotten to meet Neeraj Sir; he has been travelling the world with the film. It just reminded me how I did this film with not much expectation in return. It's been such a wholesome, giving experience for me as an artist. It is a gift that will keep on giving."

Throwback To Sridevi Winning Entertainer Of The Year In 2012

Sridevi had received the award for Entertainer of the Year at NDTV Indian of the Year 2012. As the clip played in the background, Janhvi was seen getting visibly emotional.

In the clip, the actress was asked, "When Bollywood heroes get younger every year, and heroines older, you have changed that around."

Sridevi said, "Thank you for the compliment. Things are changing and I am hoping for the best. Even the producers are ready to make changes. Wishing for the best."

Cut to 2025: after watching the clip, Janhvi expressed, "I don't recall her being here. But I can say she was very excited about the honour-one thing we both have in common. This was so special. Thank you for sharing this with me. As a public personality and having this become such a big public aspect, I am forced to put up a brave face and behave politely and properly and not get emotional, but I am very moved by this. This moment made it even more special."

Janhvi On Director Neeraj Ghaywan

Expressing gratitude to filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, she acknowledged the faith he placed in her. "I'm extremely grateful to Neeraj Sir for seeing something in me that, on most days, I can't see in myself," she said.

According to Janhvi, the core message of the film lies in empathy and recognition. "I really think that's what this film is about. It's about seeing people for what they really are, and feeling seen. That's really what we hope you take away from this experience. That's what I took away," she shared.

When asked about handling success and pressure after being named Indian of the Year, Janhvi admitted that the nervousness never truly disappears. "I don't know if you guys can tell, but my hand is shaking with this mic in it because I'm in this amazing room with so many formidable people. The pressure really never goes away," she said candidly.

She added that success has transformed pressure into something more meaningful. "I think the pressure has kind of turned into responsibility, and I'm more cognisant of it," Janhvi noted.

Janhvi Kapoor had a massive year, with three releases in 2025, along with a film in Telugu. Her releases included the rom-com Param Sundari, Neeraj Ghaywan's Oscar-shortlisted Homebound, and the big-budget family entertainer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

About NDTV Indian Of The Year

Continuing its tradition of honouring excellence as part of Indian of the Year, NDTV undertook an exhaustive selection process to recognise outstanding Indians across 14 diverse categories-spanning business leadership, innovation, philanthropy, governance, sports, entertainment, culture, and science.