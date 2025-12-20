Shin Min-Ah And Kim Woo-Bin To Marry Today, Shares First Pic From Pre-Wedding Photoshoot

South Korean actors Shin Min-Ah and Kim Woo-Bin are getting married today, December 20. Their agency, AM Entertainment, confirmed the news with an Instagram post. They shared a black-and-white photo of the couple from their first wedding shoot.

The text attached to the post read, “Today, actress Shin Min-Ah and actor Kim Woo-bin are officially tying the knot. We are deeply grateful for the warm blessings and unwavering support you've shown the couple as they embark on this precious new journey together. Both actors look forward to returning your love by continuing to deliver their best performances on screen in the future.”

According to a report by ChosunBiz, Shin Min-Ah and Kim Woo-bin announced their wedding day by donating 300 million won. The wedding will take place this evening at 7 PM at a hotel in Seoul. The ceremony will be attended by close friends and family. Kim Woo-bin's close friend and actor Lee Kwang-soo will host the ceremony. The couple confirmed their marriage last month through official statements and handwritten notes.

Shin Min-Ah and Kim Woo-bin met while shooting a commercial in 2015 and went public with their relationship the same year. They stayed together through all phases of life, including Kim Woo-bin's cancer treatment. Over the years, they have also quietly supported several charitable causes, earning praise for being thoughtful and grounded.

Shin Min-Ah is widely loved for her work in popular projects like My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho, Arang and the Magistrate, The Remarried Empress, Sisters on the Road and The Naked Kitchen. Kim Woo-bin, on the other hand, has featured in films such as Alienoid: Return to the Future, Friend: The Great Legacy and Officer Black Belt. He was last seen in the Netflix series Genie, Make a Wish.