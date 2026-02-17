Academy Remembers Oscar-Winning Actor Robert Duvall: "He Brought A Rare Kind Of Gravity To The Screen"

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has paid a moving tribute to legendary actor and filmmaker Robert Duvall following his death at the age of 95, celebrating a career that redefined screen acting across generations.

Duvall died peacefully at his home in Middleburg, Virginia, on February 15, 2026.

In a heartfelt social media post, the Academy honoured his extraordinary body of work, describing his performances as a "masterclass in restraint" and authenticity that will continue to inspire artists and audiences alike.

"Robert Duvall brought a rare kind of gravity to the screen, the kind that never demanded attention yet held it completely," the Academy wrote, adding, "across a career that spanned generations, he inhabited his roles with precision and quiet power, whether commanding the room in The Godfather (1972), unraveling with aching honesty in Tender Mercies (1983), or leaving an indelible mark in Apocalypse Now (1979) and Lonesome Dove (1985). His work remains a masterclass in restraint, and his presence will be deeply missed."

Born in 1931, Duvall built a career spanning seven decades, earning a reputation as one of Hollywood's most respected performers.

His breakthrough came with a brief yet unforgettable turn as the reclusive Boo Radley in 'To Kill a Mockingbird'. The performance signalled the arrival of a remarkable talent known for his naturalistic style and quiet intensity.

He went on to achieve worldwide fame as Tom Hagen, the Corleone family's trusted consigliere, in 'The Godfather' and its sequel. The role cemented his status as a formidable screen presence capable of commanding attention without overt theatrics.

In 1979, Duvall delivered one of cinema's most iconic lines, "I love the smell of napalm in the morning" as Lt. Col. Kilgore in Apocalypse Now. That same year, he portrayed a domineering Marine father in 'The Great Santini.'

His portrayal of a washed-up country singer seeking redemption in 'Tender Mercies' earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1983, marking the pinnacle of a career filled with accolades. Over the years, Duvall received seven Oscar nominations, four Golden Globes, a BAFTA, and two Primetime Emmy Awards.

On television, he won hearts as the beloved Texas Ranger Gus McCrae in Lonesome Dove, a role he once described as his personal favourite.

Beyond acting, Duvall was an accomplished filmmaker. He wrote, directed, and self-financed 'The Apostle', a passion project that earned him yet another Oscar nomination.

