When Asrani Helped Rekha And Jaya Bachchan Find Houses In The Same Building

It is well known that actors Jaya Bachchan and Rekha once lived in the same building, but few are aware of who played a key role in helping them find their homes. It was none other than the late veteran actor Asrani.

What's Happening

Film historian and author Hanif Zaveri, who was also a close friend of Asrani, shared this lesser-known story during a conversation with Vickey Lalwani.

According to Zaveri, Asrani was known for his helpful nature and generosity.

Recalling how he assisted Rekha early in her career, Zaveri said, "When Asrani sahab became successful, he helped Rekha find a home. Rekha was looking for a flat. She came from Madras (now called Chennai), and back then, she used to travel all the way from there to shoot and then return home. She wasn't even such a big star back then, and she needed a place to stay. So she contacted Asrani sahab regarding the same, who made her meet a broker, and she found a flat on rent."

Later, Jaya Bachchan-who had moved to Mumbai from Bhopal, also reached out to Asrani for help in finding a house. The two shared a close bond since the beginning of their careers.

"And that's how Jaya Bachchan and Rekha started living in the same building," Zaveri revealed.

Background

Govardhan Asrani died on October 20, 2025, after a prolonged illness. His last rites were held the same day in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends, as per his wishes.

He made his acting debut in Bollywood with the 1967 film Hare Kaanch Ki Choodiyan, playing the friend of actor Biswajeet. During this time, he also starred in several Gujarati films as a lead actor.

One of the most memorable roles played by Asrani was that of a jailer in Sholay. He also gave versatile performances in films by acclaimed directors like Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Gulzar, and BR Chopra.

Asrani was also a close friend of Rajesh Khanna, and starred in around 25 films with him, including Bawarchi in 1972.

After 2000, Asrani carved a niche in Priyadarshan's comedy films, doing memorable roles in films such as Hera Pheri, Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa, Baghban, Chup Chup Ke, Garam Masala, Bol Bachchan, and many more.



Asrani was also a part of the 2023 comedy Dream Girl 2.

Though he is no longer with us, two of his final films, Haiwaan and Bhoot Bangla, are set to release in 2026.