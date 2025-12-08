Rekha Pushes Fan At Airport, Refuses To Take Photo With Her. "Jaya Bachchan 2.0," Says Internet

Veteran actor Rekha made headlines on Tuesday morning after a brief incident at the airport, where she was seen pushing away a fan who approached her for a selfie.

What's Happening

The clip shows Rekha heading towards the exit when a woman moved in close with her phone to click a picture.

Rekha promptly pushed the fan aside and declined the request.

Moments later, as she reached her car, she greeted photographers with a smile, posed briefly, and waved.

She was dressed casually in a white top, black trousers, and a matching black shrug.

The Internet Reacts

Social media users quickly reacted to the video, many linking her behaviour to that of Jaya Bachchan, who is known for refusing fan photos and often avoiding paparazzi interactions.

Among the many comments that surfaced were, "Jaya Bachchan 2.0," "I feel bad for the woman... what was so difficult about spending a few seconds for someone who considers you their fan?" and "OMG started acting like Jaya Bachchan." Others asked, "Then what's the difference between Jaya and Rekha?" while another user wrote, "Jaya 2.0 so rude."

