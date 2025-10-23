4 Most-Wanted Gangsters From 'Sigma Gang' Killed In Delhi Encounter

In a major operation early Thursday, four most-wanted gangsters from Bihar were killed in a police encounter in Delhi.

The shootout between the gangsters and the teams of the Delhi and Bihar Police took place at 2.20 am on the Bahadur Shah Marg from Dr Ambedkar Chowk to Pansali Chowk in Rohini.

According to Delhi Police sources, the encounter broke out when the police tried to intercept the gang members, who opened fire in an attempt to escape.

In retaliatory firing, all four accused sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Rohini, where doctors declared them dead.

Who Were The Gangsters?

The gangsters were identified as Ranjan Pathak (aged 25), Bimlesh Mahto (aged 25), Manish Pathak (aged 33), and Aman Thakur (aged 21).

They were members of the notorious Sigma Gang. Ranjan Pathak was the gang's leader.

Over the years, the Sigma Gang had built a vast network involved in extortion and contract killings across Bihar.

Delhi Police sources confirmed that the four men were wanted in several heinous crimes, including murder, extortion, and organised criminal activities in Bihar.

Pathak had a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest. He was wanted in eight criminal cases, including five high-profile murders in Sitamarhi and adjoining districts of Bihar.

Ranjan Pathak Challenged Police

A Delhi Police source revealed that Pathak had been openly challenging the cops through social media and audio messages. A recently recovered audio clip allegedly revealed details of a major conspiracy the gang was hatching ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar.

The Sigma Gang had been active for nearly seven years and was reportedly regrouping in Delhi to evade police action in Bihar. The police had been tracking their movement for several days before the operation.

Following the encounter, the area was cordoned off, and forensic teams were called in to collect evidence.

An investigation is underway to trace the gang's remaining network and their possible links.

