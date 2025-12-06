Delhi's 'Special 26' Gang Busted After 1,200-km Chase, 1 kg Gold Recovered

In an operation spanning multiple cities and three days, Delhi Police arrested five men accused of staging a fake police and Income Tax raid to steal more than a kilogram of gold from a jewellery workshop in Karol Bagh. The investigation -- stretching across Delhi, Rohtak, Hisar, Hansi and other parts of Haryana -- culminated in a 1,200-kilometre pursuit.

According to the police, the gang, inspired by the Bollywood heist film Special 26, carried out the robbery on November 27 after entering the workshop disguised as law-enforcement officials. One of the men wore a police uniform, while the others claimed to be Income Tax officers conducting an "inspection". The group seized mobile phones from workers, announced a search operation, uprooted the CCTV DVR, and fled with approximately 1 kg of gold.

A case was registered immediately at the Prasad Nagar police station, and a team began cross-checking every possible route the suspects might have taken. The police scanned footage from more than 250 CCTV cameras across Dev Nagar, Tikona Park, BLK Hospital, Rajendra Place, and Karol Bagh Metro Station. Three cars -- an Urban Cruiser, a Brezza, and a Swift Dzire -- were repeatedly observed on various camera grids.

The 72-Hour Chase

CCTV recordings captured the Swift Dzire driver along with the man dressed as a Delhi Police officer. After tracing the route of the vehicles, officers received intelligence that one of the suspects, Sandeep, was hiding in Rohtak's Sun City area. A surveillance team was deployed overnight.

By the time officers reached Sun City, Sandeep had moved again. The chase extended into Bahadurgarh, where he was finally intercepted after a brief pursuit. His capture set off a chain of arrests.

During interrogation, Sandeep disclosed the identities and hideouts of his associates. His mobile phone surveillance also revealed contact patterns that helped police track the others. Over the next 48 hours, coordinated raids across Rohtak, Hansi, Hisar and Delhi led to the arrest of the four remaining accused.

Police identified the five arrested men as Rakesh Sharma alias Kesha (41), a resident of Jind, Shaminder Pal Singh alias Sunny (43) who wore a fake Delhi Police uniform during the raid, Sandeep (30) who impersonated an Assistant Sub-Inspector and falsely claimed to be an OSD with the Madhya Pradesh government, Lovepreet Singh alias Kaka (30) who acted as an Income Tax officer, and Parvinder (42), a government employee described as the "mastermind" of the operation.

Three other men -- Akram, Suresh alias Jammal, and Naveen alias Kala -- remain missing. Searches are underway to locate them.

How The Heist Was Planned

Investigators say the plot was set in motion when Parvinder, a government employee, told Sandeep about the dense jewellery and bullion trade in the Karol Bagh-Dev Nagar area. Sandeep was already pretending to be an OSD in the Public Relations Department of the Madhya Pradesh government, which gave him an added appearance of authority.

Parvinder allegedly suggested that the group could "raid" a workshop by impersonating officials, mirroring tactics depicted in Special 26, the 2013 heist film about conmen posing as CBI and tax officers. The idea gained traction, and Rakesh was tasked with assembling a team capable of executing the plan.

On November 27, the group drove to Delhi in three vehicles. Shaminder put on a fake police uniform, while the remaining four entered the workshop as Income Tax personnel. Inside, they seized workers' mobile phones, asked questions designed to mimic a genuine raid, and removed the CCTV system's DVR before escaping with the gold.

Division Of The Loot

Police say that immediately after the robbery, the gold was divided. Parvinder allegedly took 500 grams, Sandeep kept 500 grams out of which 428 grams were sold. He reportedly handed Rs 25.5 lakh to Rakesh for further distribution among the team. The rest of the proceeds, police say, were used by Sandeep to settle personal debts.

During the raids, officers recovered 435.03 grams of stolen gold, Rs 3.97 lakh in cash, three vehicles used in the operation, five fake Delhi Police ID card holders aand clothing worn during the staged raid