27-Year-Old Delhi University Law Student Stabbed To Death: Cops

Irshad, a first-year LLB student at Delhi University's Campus Law Centre, had multiple stab injuries, the police said.

The incident was reported around 11.30 am in Sangam Vihar, the police said. (Representational)
New Delhi:

A 27-year-old Delhi University law student was allegedly stabbed to death following a quarrel with his relatives in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar on Friday morning, police said.

The incident was reported around 11.30 am in Sangam Vihar. The police said they received a PCR call regarding the incident and found the victim, Md Irshad, critically injured. He was rushed to Majidia Maqbool Memorial (MMM) Hospital, where he was declared dead, a senior police officer said.

Irshad, a first-year LLB student at Delhi University's Campus Law Centre, had multiple stab injuries, the police said.

According to the police, Irshad's sister --" an eye-witness -- alleged that her brother was attacked by their uncle Mubarak, 50, a mason by profession; his wife Rihana Khatoon, 47; and their sons Ishtiyaq, 26, and a 15-year-old minor. All are residents of the same locality, officers said.

Preliminary inquiry and CCTV footage from the vicinity revealed that a quarrel had taken place earlier between the victim and the accused family members, which allegedly escalated into the fatal attack, the police said.

The reason for the quarrel was a petty issue between both parties regarding cleaning of the surrounding area, police said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

