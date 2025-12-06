27-Year-Old Delhi University Law Student Stabbed To Death: Cops

A 27-year-old Delhi University law student was allegedly stabbed to death following a quarrel with his relatives in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar on Friday morning, police said.

The incident was reported around 11.30 am in Sangam Vihar. The police said they received a PCR call regarding the incident and found the victim, Md Irshad, critically injured. He was rushed to Majidia Maqbool Memorial (MMM) Hospital, where he was declared dead, a senior police officer said.

Irshad, a first-year LLB student at Delhi University's Campus Law Centre, had multiple stab injuries, the police said.

According to the police, Irshad's sister --" an eye-witness -- alleged that her brother was attacked by their uncle Mubarak, 50, a mason by profession; his wife Rihana Khatoon, 47; and their sons Ishtiyaq, 26, and a 15-year-old minor. All are residents of the same locality, officers said.

Preliminary inquiry and CCTV footage from the vicinity revealed that a quarrel had taken place earlier between the victim and the accused family members, which allegedly escalated into the fatal attack, the police said.

The reason for the quarrel was a petty issue between both parties regarding cleaning of the surrounding area, police said.

