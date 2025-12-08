"Conspiracy Against Me": Actor Dileep Acquitted In 2017 Actress Rape Case

A Kerala court on Monday acquitted actor Dileep over the abduction and rape of an actress in 2017.

The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court ruled the prosecution had failed to prove the Malayalam star's involvement. However, six others were found guilty of rape and conspiracy.

The three other persons – apart from Dileep – were also acquitted.

Speaking immediately after the verdict Dileep, who was present in court, said, "This was a conspiracy against me. I thank all the lawyers and everybody else who helped me…"

The other nine who faced trial were Sunil NS, alias Pulsar Suni; Martin Antony; Manikandan B; Vijesh VP; Salim H; Pradeep; Charly Thomas; Sanil Kumar, alias Mesthri Sanil; and Sharath.

Of these nine, the first six were found guilty.

The survivor, whose courage in pursuing the case drew national attention, was also present.

The verdict marks the culmination of nearly eight years of prolonged legal battle following the abduction and assault of a prominent Malayalam actress in February 2017.

The actress, who has worked in both the Malayalam and Tamil film industries, was kidnapped and sexually abused, in her car, for two hours on the night of February 17 by a group of men who then fled.

The prosecution had alleged the crime was part of a criminal conspiracy, with Dileep accused of orchestrating the attack. In October the prosecution also accused him of destroying evidence.

The actor, however, consistently maintained his innocence

During the trial key witnesses turned hostile and weakened the prosecution's case.

Overall, 261 witnesses were examined, including prominent film personalities. Twenty-eight of them turned hostile. And, over the years, two special prosecutors quit and the survivor's request to replace the presiding judge was denied. The prosecution submitted 833 documents and 142 material objects, while the defence produced 221 documents. Witness examination alone spanned 438 days.

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.