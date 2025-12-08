How The 2017 Dileep Case Changed Malayalam Cinema, And What His Acquittal Means

On Tuesday morning the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Judge acquitted Malayalam actor Dileep in the sensational Kerala actor rape case which lasted nearly eight years. Dileep was the eighth accused in this high-profile abduction and rape case that shocked the Malayalam film industry (and India) as it involved a prominent Malayalam star and a popular actress.

The abduction and rape of the actress took place in a moving car in Kochi on February 17, 2017, and while three of the seven men accused had been arrested within 48 hours, it was only in April 2017 that the first chargesheet was filed. It took eight years for the Ernakulam court to reach a verdict of acquittal citing lack of adequate proof of conspiracy charges against Dileep, whose fame drastically declined due to public scrutiny.

Despite the legal challenges and evidence presented, the Malayalam actor constantly reiterated his innocence and on Monday after the verdict he told the media, “Truth has won today.” Meanwhile, the six other accused in the case have been held on charges of gangrape and criminal conspiracy.

The Case That Changed Malayalam Cinema

When the news first broke out in February 2017 in regional and national media of the abduction and rape case of a popular actress, there was shock, anger and disbelief not just among the public but particularly in the Malayalam film industry. A movement started in Malayalam cinema that changed the course of its history and set a precedent for other film industries. In May 2017, a group of women actors came together to form the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) to establish rights and create a safe workspace for female artists, and they subsequently met Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to investigate the case along with other requests.

However, when Malayalam star Dileep, who was a very powerful figure in the industry, was named in the case as one of the accused and arrested in July 2017, it rocked Kerala. WCC applied pressure on the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), where he was treasurer, to expel him and the Kerala Film Producers Association and FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) followed suit. It was the WCC's pressure on the Kerala government that led to the setting up of the Justice Hema Committee and while this committee began its investigation, the WCC launched the ‘Avalkoppam' (we stand with her) campaign.

The Hema Committee Report

The Hema Committee Report, which was submitted in December 2019, was groundbreaking as it was the first time such an enquiry had been conducted in any film industry. The Kerala government, however, didn't initiate any action on its submission. After much delay, when a redacted version of the report was released in August 2024, it shocked the public as it confirmed the prevalence of sexual harassment and gender discrimination in Malayalam cinema. Names of well-known actors found place in the report and numerous women came forward boldly to file police complaints and more than 30 FIRs were registered. The report brought about a systemic change in the Malayalam film industry which was deemed crucial by the WCC.

The drastic power shift in the Malayalam film industry was triggered by the WCC and the Hema Committee Report as a result of the actress' abduction and rape. The actress stood up bravely for eight years for justice and her silent strength empowered other women in the industry to speak out against the sexual harassment they suffered. A Me Too movement began in the Malayalam film industry and this had a strong domino effect and the office bearers of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes, including Mohanlal who was the president, immediately resigned, as some of them were allegedly involved as well.

The Road Ahead

In August this year, a film conclave was held in Thiruvananthapuram in the Kerala Legislative Assembly to discuss various aspects in Malayalam cinema, including workplace safety, gender equality, censorship and digital innovation. Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian had stated that a new comprehensive film policy would be drafted with inputs from all stakeholders in the film industry including film organisations, artists and technicians. The policy, he stated, would also take into account the findings of the Hema Committee and the earlier Adoor Gopalakrishnan Committee.

At the same time, in a welcome change in August, actress Shweta Menon was elected as the first woman president of AMMA clearly showing a change in the old guard and the need for change to the system that had let down its female colleagues. Interestingly, many well-known actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mammootty, Nivin Pauly, and Asif Ali, didn't vote in the elections.

On Sunday evening before the verdict, the WCC expressed its solidarity with the victim issuing a statement that read, “Her fight has unleashed many tumultuous journeys for women in cinema, the Malayalam film industry, and the state of Kerala. The impact has rippled through our collective conscience, and voices have risen for change. Much has to be said for the courage and resilience she has shown through it all, while upholding her faith in the system. Her fight is for every survivor. We stand by her, and every survivor who is watching, in solidarity.”

Now, with Dileep's acquittal, some members of the WCC, like Parvathy Thiruvothu, expressed their anger on social media, while AMMA issued a statement saying it respected the court's verdict. For the survivor, it has been a long, hard road and in the last eight years, it's her resilience and courage that has won hearts and unprecedented support. For Dileep, despite his acquittal, his waning career, damaged image and continued intense public scrutiny, are likely to haunt him in the days to come.