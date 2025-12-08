Dileep Hugs Wife Kavya Madhavan As He Returns Home After Acquittal In Assault Case. See Pics

Malayalam actor Dileep returned home to an emotional reunion on Monday after being acquitted in the 2017 actress assault case. The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court delivered its verdict earlier in the day, clearing the actor of all charges levelled against him in the high-profile case.

Emotional Homecoming In Aluva

Soon after the verdict, Dileep reached his residence in Aluva, where he was welcomed by his wife, actress Kavya Madhavan, and their daughter Mahalakshmi. Pictures circulating on social media show the actor getting emotional and embracing his family.

Kavya is also seen greeting him with a broad smile, while Mahalakshmi clings to her father as he holds her close.

Ernakulam Principal Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese acquitted Dileep of all offences after a marathon trial that saw the examination of 261 witnesses, many of them prominent figures from the Malayalam film industry. The actor was listed as the eighth accused in the case.

Verdict Details And Ongoing Proceedings

While Dileep was cleared of involvement, the court found accused numbers one to six guilty. Sentencing for those convicted will be pronounced on December 12.

The main accused include NS Sunil, who was alleged to have orchestrated the abduction and assault. Others convicted include Martin Antony, B Manikandan, VP Vijeesh, H Salim alias Vadiwal Salim, and Pradeep. Additional accused in the wider case include Charly Thomas, Sanilkumar alias Mesthri Sanil, and G Sarath.

The case dates back to February 17, 2017, when a South Indian actress working across Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films was allegedly abducted and assaulted inside her vehicle. Multiple IPC sections were invoked during the investigation, ranging from criminal conspiracy to gang rape, wrongful confinement, and destruction of evidence.

The trial, which commenced on March 8, 2018, faced numerous challenges over the years, including the resignation of two special prosecutors and the survivor's unsuccessful plea to replace the presiding judge. A total of 28 witnesses turned hostile during proceedings, contributing to the complexity of the case.

(With inputs from ANI)

