Jhol Momo To Badam Halwa: Inside Lavish State Dinner Hosted For Putin At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was on a two-day visit to India, was presented with a lavish, purely vegetarian menu at the state dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. The culinary delight for the Russian President showcased India's rich regional delicacies on a traditional 'thali'.

The specially crafted meal started with Murungelai Chaaru, a South Indian rasam (soup). It was followed by appetizers such as Gucchi Doon Chetin (stuffed morels with Kashmiri walnut chutney), Kaale Chane Ke Shikampuri (pan-grilled black gram kebabs), and vegetable Jhol Momo with spicy chutney - offering a quick tour of culinary traditions stretching from Kashmir to the eastern Himalayas.

The main course featured Zafrani Paneer Roll, Paalak Methi Mattar Ka Saag, Tandoori Bharwan Aloo, Achaari Baingan and Yellow Dal Tadka, accompanied by Dry Fruit and Saffron Pulao with Indian breads such as Laccha Parantha, Magaz Naan, Satanaj Roti, Missi Roti and Biscuity Roti.

Photo Credit: PTI

The deserts included Badam Ka Halwa, Kesar-Pista Kulfi, and fresh fruits, with traditional accompaniments like Gur Sandesh, Murakku, and a variety of pickles and salads. Putin was also served a healthy mix of beverages - pomegranate, orange, carrot and ginger juices.

Photo Credit: PTI

A musical performance by the Rashtrapati Bhavan Naval band, blending Indian classical music with Russian melodies, was also part of the event. The repertoire included Indian raagas such as 'Amritavarshini', 'Khamaj', 'Yaman', 'Shivranjini', 'Nalinakanthi', 'Bhairavi' and 'Desh', alongside Russian melodies including Kalinka and excerpts from Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite, as well as the popular Hindi film tune 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani'.

During the event, Putin highlighted the partnership between the two nations, noting that the declaration he and PM Modi adopted encompasses a wide range of cooperation across spheres, including politics, security, the economy and trade, energy, education, and other areas. He also emphasised that both nations are working together to establish a "fairer and just world order" and described the nature of the India-Russia partnership as "go together, grow together."

The Russian President departed from Delhi after the dinner, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeing him off at the airport.