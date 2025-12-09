Seepu, Sherry, Daljot: Bishnoi Nexus Behind Attacks on Kapil Sharma's Cafe

In a major development, Delhi Police have identified the two shooters involved in the recent firing incidents at actor-comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada. The shooters, identified as Sharry, alias Gurjot, and Daljot Rehal, are allegedly affiliated with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, according to sources in the Delhi Police.

The breakthrough came during the questioning of Bandhu Maan Singh Sekhon, who was arrested by Delhi Police last month in connection with the firing outside Sharma's Kap's Cafe in Surrey, Canada. Police found that Singh provided weapons and logistical support to the two shooters who carried out the shooting outside Kap's cafe at least three times since July.

The high-profile cafe, opened by the comedian in July this year in British Columbia, was targeted with sophisticated weaponry on July 10, August 7, and October 16.

"The investigation has revealed that Bandhu Maan Singh supplied weapons and a vehicle to Lawrence Bishnoi's close associate, Goldy Dhillon, at the behest of gangster Sonu Khatri, alias Rajesh, for the three shootings. Khatri's cousins, Daljot and Sherry, were the ones who fired the shots on all three occasions at Kaps Cafe," sources said.

Police sources said the mastermind orchestrating the attacks had also been identified.

"The two Punjabi-origin shooters, Sharry and Diljot Rehal, carried out the shootings at the establishment at the direction of an alleged gangster named Seepu," they said.

Pakistan Connection

Police found that Singh is a close associate of Pakistan-based gangster Harry Chatha, whose name surfaced in the cross-border smuggling of weapons in India. Chatha reportedly works at the behest of Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Singh smuggles consignments of weapons from Pakistan to India with the help of Chatha, said the sources.

Singh had come to India from Canada on August 23 of this year. He was arrested by the Delhi Police in Ludhiana in the last week of November.

The revelation of the shooters' identities and the alleged connection to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has escalated the investigation, with central agencies now working alongside Canadian authorities to locate and apprehend the perpetrators who created significant terror with their repeated attacks.

Shootings At Kap's Cafe

During the July 10 shooting, at least 10 rounds were fired, aimed at the cafe's windows. Some employees were inside the cafe during the incident. Harjit Singh Laddi, linked to a local terrorist outfit, had claimed he was behind the attack.

In the second attack, at least 25 shots were fired at the cafe on August 28. A voice in a video of the shooting warned that the next action would be in Mumbai if he doesn't pick up their call. Sharma's security was increased after the incident.

The latest shooting occurred on October 16, with a video showing a man sticking his arm out of his car window and firing at least 12 shots with a handgun.