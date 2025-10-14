Gangster Couple Fights Over Passport, Wife Shot Dead In Front Of Daughter

A man shot dead his wife after the couple had an argument over passport, and the witness to this cold-blooded murder was none other than their 11-year-old daughter. The pictures from the crime scene show the woman's body lying on the kitchen floor. The incident, reported from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, is under investigation and the police are looking for the accused husband, Vikas, who is on the run. Both Vikas and his wife, Ruby, are registered as gangsters.

This morning, Vikas asked Ruby for his passport, and this led to an argument between the gangster couple. In the heat of the moment, Vikas shot Ruby to death and fled. Their 11-year-old daughter was at home at the time of the incident while the other girl was at school.

By the time the cops arrived and took Ruby to the hospital, she had died.

The initial investigation has revealed that the gangster couple moved to the high-rise society, Ajnara Integrity, in Ghaziabad a year ago. They lived on the ninth floor of the F tower.

The couple would often fight, said the police. The police also found that Vikas used to stay away from home for months at a time. He had no work, which would also lead to frequent fights and arguments between the couple.

Ruby's brother was murdered in 2019. Ruby had several cases pending against her, making her a gangster registered with the Modinagar police station since 2020. Vikas, while originally from Meerut, also lived in Modinagar and is also a gangster there.

The cops have sent Ruby's body for post-mortem and are looking for Vikas.

(With inputs from Pintu Tomar)

