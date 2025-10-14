Trump's High Praise For Asim Munir, Then An 'India' Question For Pak PM

At the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit in Egypt, US President Donald Trump called Pakistan's Army Chief his "favourite Field Marshal" as he thanked him and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for their role in bringing peace to Gaza.

"Prime Minister Sharif of Pakistan, and I have to say my favourite Field Marshal from Pakistan, who is not here, but the Prime Minister is here," Trump said, addressing the gathering aimed at signing a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas as a visibly awkward Pakistani leader stood behind him.

Moments later, the US president praised India, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "very good friend" who has done a "fantastic job".

"I again, i would like to nominate this great President for the Nobel Peace Prize." : Shehbaz Shariff 🫣🤣



Theek hei ab Mera turn 👇



"Asim Munir is my favourite Field Marshal," : Donald Trump 🫢😂 pic.twitter.com/hskp9KcHns — OsintTV 📺 (@OsintTV) October 13, 2025

Then, in an awkward moment for the Pakistani premier, Trump turned towards Sharif and asked, "I think that Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together, right?"

Caught off guard, Sharif smiled uneasily as Trump continued, "They are, they are... and they're two great... I tell you... leaders, great leaders as far as I'm concerned."

Later, taking the podium, Sharif thanks Trump for 'stopping India-Pak war'. The Pakistan PM said he would like to again nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for "saving millions of lives not only in South Asia but also in the Middle East".

"This is because he has brought not only peace in South Asia, saved the lives of millions of people there, and today here in Sharm el-Sheikh, achieving peace in Gaza is saving millions of lives in the Middle East," Sharif added.

Islamabad, on several occasions, has backed Trump's claim of ending the military conflict between India and Pakistan in May. The Sharif government even nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, even though India has consistently maintained that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.