Woman Shot Dead In UP After Court Hearing, Cops Suspect Husband

A 47-year-old woman was shot dead on Friday while returning from a court hearing in Agra in Uttar Pradesh, with police suspecting that her husband was involved in the murder due to the couple's ongoing legal dispute.

The woman, Manju, was involved in an ongoing maintenance case against her husband, Manoj. She was returning after a hearing in this case when she was fatally shot, officials said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Amardeep said, "The incident took place in the Fatehabad area. Currently, the husband is suspected of the murder, and a search for him is underway." He added that Manju and Manoj had been married for approximately 15 years, and their legal dispute revolved around a maintenance plea filed by her.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and police are investigating the matter.

"We are also searching for the husband as the primary suspect in the case," the officer said.

