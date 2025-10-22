Punjabi Singer Shot By Rohit Godara Gang In Canada, Then A Warning To Rivals

In a fresh bout of gang violence in Canada, men associated with gangster Rohit Godara have taken credit for the attack on Punjabi singer Teji Kahlon in Canada. In a social media post, gang members claimed Kahlon was targeted for supplying arms and money to rival gangs and acting as their informant.

Taking to Facebook, members named as Mahender Saran Dilana, Rahul Rinau, and Vicky Phalwan claimed Kahlon was injured in the shooting. "We carried out the shooting in Canada at Teji Kahlon. He was shot in the stomach. If he understands, fine. If not, next time we will finish him," they said.

The statement alleged the targeted Punjabi singer was offering financial aid and supplying weapons to rival gangs. They also accused him of being an informant ("mukhbiri") against their members.

Through the post, the gang members also warned others, including businessmen, builders, and financial intermediaries, against assisting rival gangs, as they would face similar fates.

"Let me make it clear: if anyone, even by mistake, supports our enemies or helps them in any way, we will not spare their families. We'll destroy them. This is a warning to all brothers, businessmen, builders, hawala operators, and whoever else. If anyone helps, they will be our enemy. This is just the beginning. Watch what happens next," the post read.

The post concluded with a threat stating that anyone who offers assistance to their enemies will automatically be considered an enemy of the Rohit Godara gang.

The shooting came days after a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, Hari Boxer, was shot at in the United States, with gangster Rohit Godara claiming responsibility for the attack.

Godara, in a purported post on Facebook, said he and Goldy Brar orchestrated the shooting in California, during which one of Boxer's associates died on the spot and another was "shot and hospitalised".

Gang Wars In The US And Canada

The shooting follows the pattern of escalating gun violence in the US and Canada. Last month, gangster Rohit Godara accused rival Lawrence Bishnoi of being a traitor, claiming he colluded with an American agency and revealed sensitive information.

In an unverified social media post, Godara claimed a nexus between Lawrence and an American agency and said that Lawrence had joined forces with the American agency to save his brother Anmol and now provides them with intelligence information about the country.

He alleged that Lawrence Bishnoi intends to harm actor Salman Khan to gain fame. Godara has also urged the media not to link him or his associates with Lawrence Bishnoi, whom he described as a traitor.

Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara are wanted by the National Investigation Agency and several state police units; Brar is suspected to be in the US, and Godara in the UK. Bishnoi, meanwhile, is lodged in a jail in Gujarat.