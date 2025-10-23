Prahlad Kakkar Reveals Why Aishwarya Rai "Didn't Speak A Word" After Break Up With Salman Khan

Film director Prahlad Kakkar recently opened up about why Aishwarya Rai "didn't speak a word" after her break up with Salman Khan in 2002. Calling her a "private person," Prahlad Kakkar further elaborated that keeping quiet is the kind of dignity the actress has, and that she realised very early on that her strength lies in it.

In a conversation with ANI recently, Prahlad Kakkar shed light on the tumultuous breakup between Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan﻿ in 2002.

Speaking of how Aishwarya Rai only opens up to her close-knit circle, the filmmaker shared, "Aishwarya is a very private person. She doesn't open up in front of anybody. She has a very small set of close friends and confidants who trust her. Only then does she open up and talk freely. Otherwise, she's very particular. If the media doesn't have access to somebody, they'll badmouth them."

Furthermore, speaking about why the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress chose to stay quiet after her split with Salman Khan, Prahlad Kakkar told ANI, "Because that's her dignity. She realised very early in life that her silence was her dignity and strength. And that bothered the media. So, they were constantly trying to demean, criticise, and bring her down so she comes down to a point where she says, 'Enough! I'll give you what you want!' She never did."

He concluded by calling Salman Khan "difficult" and someone who had "a lot of issues".

Salman Khan - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Break Up

The two fell in love on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. They dated for three years before parting ways in 2002. Their break up was very public, and Aishwarya Rai has stated in several interviews that she faced physical abuse during the relationship as well.

