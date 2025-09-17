Prahlad Kakkar Calls Salman Khan "Obsessive", Here's Why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Felt "Betrayed" After Break Up

Film director Prahlad Kakkar recently spoke about how difficult Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's breakup was in 2002. He revealed how Aishwarya felt "abandoned" after their split and discussed Salman Khan's "obsession" with her.

What's Happening

In a conversation with journalist Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Prahlad Kakkar described how he supported Aishwarya Rai after her tumultuous breakup with Salman Khan in 2002.

Prahlad Kakkar said, "I was just supportive of her. I told her, 'Don't worry about it.' She said, 'But the industry...' Her greatest hurt was being abandoned by the industry for Salman. She really felt that; she felt so betrayed. The break up, in fact, was a huge relief at the end of it."

He continued, "She wasn't upset about the break up. She was upset that everybody took Salman's side and not hers. The truth was on her side. She didn't trust the industry anymore because it wasn't playing fair. I could understand if she was wrong and the other party was right, or if both sides were treated equally. But nothing - it was completely one-sided."

Calling Salman Khan "very physical and obsessive," Prahlad Kakkar added, "How do you deal with somebody like that?"

When asked if Aishwarya confided in him personally, he said, "No, I knew because I was living in the same building. He used to make scenes in the foyer and would bang his head on the wall. The relationship had ended long before it officially ended. It was a relief for everyone - her parents, her, the whole world."

Salman Khan - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Break Up

The two fell in love on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. They dated for three years before parting ways in 2002. Their break up was very public, and Aishwarya Rai has stated in several interviews that she faced physical abuse during the relationship as well.

In A Nutshell

Filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar recently revealed the film industry's bias against Aishwarya Rai after her break up with Salman Khan, and how deeply it hurt her. He recalled Salman being "very physical and obsessive" as the director lived in the same building.

ALSO READ | Viral Again: When Salman Khan And Aishwarya Rai Danced Together To Chand Chhupa